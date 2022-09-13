This is a free, open-source combat flight simulator developed by
AskMisterWizard.com for the LINUX community. Its roots came from the
well-known "classic" flight game known as "GL-117", but this new
incarnation has been extensively re-written and improved, and the focus
has changed from arcade gaming to World War II combat flight simulation.
Current Released versions: 9.15. Each version is
also available as an "AppImage" containing a
single, universal, compiled
binary file ready for immediate use with no need to compile or
install (Learn more about AppImages from our forum HERE).
It runs nicely on almost any kind of computer that can run any popular
version of desktop Linux, ranging from Raspberry Pi through "Steam
Deck" and on up to super gaming-class machines.
(Click
the images to see a larger version)
New: LAC is now available in a
special, precompiled, optimized version for Valve Corporation's
fabulous "Steam Deck" portable gaming PC. All of the controls are
configured by default for best use, and it's easy to fly in LAC's
online, multi-player, server-based missions without ever needing a
keyboard. Even voice comms among players are supported!CLICK HERE for more information.
LINUX
AIR COMBAT is now officially released and available in stable,
"production" quality, and official and semi-official LINUX Repositories
are beginning to support it! Universal compiled binary versions are now
available for unlimited testing!
LINUX AIR COMBAT is also known as "LAC", and this is the home
page for everything about LAC.
LAC
is very efficiently coded for "speed at any price". We've
been watching development of the very popular, very affordable
"Raspberry Pi" computers. During the last few years these tiny little
computers have become increasingly powerful and, since December of
2020, we have confirmed that the current "Pi" has sufficient power to
run LAC
sweetly! CLICK HEREfor more details. CLICK
HERE for a very brief YouTube
clip showing a low pass over an airfield and through a hangar while the
air raid siren blares. CLICK
HERE for a brief YouTube video with basic LAC
flight training. CLICK
HERE for important YouTube instruction on selection of online
targets. CLICK HERE for a YouTube playlist with video tours
of all 54 of the World War II aircraft simulated by Linux Air Combat. CLICK
HERE for a YouTube clip showing what it's like to fly online
versus "Replay Blokes" when no other sentient players are active online. CLICK
HERE for a narrated, fun fighter furball in "Blake's Mission" from
July 2022 CLICK HERE for a fun, 2-player network mission
example from July 2019. CLICK HERE
for a comprehensive network mission example. This 37-minute clip shows
what it's like to fly a complex, strategic, multi-player mission with
lots of inter-player communication to develop and coordinate tactics.
This is a great clip for those needing an introduction to the
complexities, tools, and tactics used online. CLICK HERE for
a comprehensive YouTube tour of LAC's cockpit instruments. CLICK HERE for important training on LAC's
interplayer voice communication and associated keyboard commands
(YouTube). CLICK HERE for basic training on LAC's standard,
simple, text-mode interplayer communication featuring our "Morse Radio"
(YouTube). CLICK HERE for advanced training on LAC's
"promotion" system, and associated Morse Radio commands (YouTube). CLICK HEREfor our YouTube Playlist with a huge collection of
video clips about LAC, documenting its development and improvement
during the past 6 years (latest clips at the end of the list). CLICK HERE for our YouTube Playlist with exciting
online combat samples from 2022 (latest clips at the end of the list). CLICK HERE for our YouTube Playlist with exciting
online combat samples from 2023 (latest clips at the end of the list).
LAC
is now MATURE and ready for widespread LINUX distribution!
People have been asking to have
this included in mainstream LINUX distributions and repositories. We're
flattered to have that attention, and for almost 6 years we were
asking for your patience as we got it ready for "prime time". We are
very pleased to confirm that official development of stable,
"production-quality" Linux Air Combat is completely
FINISHED. We're DONE adding features, and the little bugs and tweaks of
recent releases have been so tiny as to confirm LAC's mature
status. All versions since November 15, 2019 remain mutually
interoperable, and recent versions have proven to be very stable on a
wide variety of LINUX distros.
CLICK HERE for a discussion in our forums about LAC
in LINUX Repositories that ends with a list of Repositories already
supporting it.
Accordingly it is now
appropriate for
LINUX users to ask their own distribution managers and packagers to
include it. Then, if those people need help, refer them to the
discussion HERE. They can also contact us
by email (webmaster@AskMisterWizard.com) and we will be
glad to assist. In the meantime, the best way to get LAC is to download
it from the prominent link advertised at the top of this web page, or
from SourceForge.net. NEW SINCE AUG2022: Most new users will
no longer
find it necessary to compile LAC from source code. As of this writing
we have published compiled binary version 9.15 in
the well-known, universally compatible "AppImage" format and we have
seen widespread success and proven,
full
binary compatibility with the vast majority of Linux Distros for "x-86"
hardware. With this new "AppImage" option, obtaining and testing Linux
Air Combat is a simple matter of downloading one file, marking it as
executable, and running it. No compiling and no installation! Learn
more in our forums HERE. Now available for free
Internet download,
this new, high-performance flight simulator is now "feature-complete",
and supports all of the
basics demanded by today's LINUX flight sim users, including:
Free and open source
distribution. The clean source code compiles
without modification on major LINUX distros.
Precompiled binary version in the well-known, universally
compatible "AppImage" format is in widespread use.
Very smooth, simple, high-performance graphics yield high frame
rates
even on modest computer hardware (runs nicely on Raspberry Pi).
45 flight/view functions can be mapped to any detected joystick
axis, button, or keyboard key.
Modern, multi-axis analog/digital joysticks and console game
controllers support precision
control of elevators, ailerons, rudder, throttle, etc.
Mouse control of elevators, ailerons, and weapons for those
lacking a joystick.
54 different flyable
aircraft from World War II.
A theoretical Jet fighter with performance similar to the Douglas
A4 "Skyhawk".
Industry-standard "Air Warrior" style viewsystem is easily
configurable for other view options.
Sophisticated flight model with stalls, high-speed
compressibility, high-G blackouts, torque rolls, low-speed control
fade, and redouts.
Realistic high-altitude degredation of engine performance.
Fuel consumption is proportional to engine load including
WEP/Afterburner effects.
Flight performance is degraded when lugging heavy bombs,
missiles, or rockets.
Flight performance is degraded when aircraft are damaged.
Simulated RADAR to help locate opponents.
Players can hide from RADAR by flying at low altitudes (in
canyons and valleys).
Enemy airfields and RADAR facilities can be damaged or destroyed.
Simulated IFF to help Identify Friend verses Foe.
Guns combat.
WW2-era Air-to-Ground rockets.
WW2-era bombs.
Free flight mission.
Four tutorial missions with detailed audio narration to help
beginners get a quick start.
Online "Head to Head" mission suitable for air racing or combat
(2 players only. No server required.).
Free, high performance Linux Air Combat Server is now available
at LacServer2.LinuxAirCombat.com.
Three "classic", ten-player Internet missions in various
terrains, with
strategic airfield combat (Internet and access to a free LAC Server
required).
"Blake's Mission" for quick, pure air-to-air combat among 2 to 10
fighter aircraft without complications from ground guns or strategic
assets.
"Peabody's Mission" for longer-lasting, deeper strategic
conflicts requiring destruction of additional airbases.
Additional, more sophisticated, multi-user missions are added
from time to time, as they are developed from the open source code.
When only one online player is active in ten-player missions,
"bots" are locally generated for opposition until another online player
joins.
Users can record "GunCamera films" and ask the Server to replay
them as persistent "Server Missions".
32 distinct, online Realms, each supporting unique missions
and/or communities.
Realm "1" constantly runs persistent Server "Strike" missions
with heavy bombers to escort, or to oppose.
User-loadable graphic aircraft models support the free, open,
well-known ".3ds" format.
User-loadable background music, sound effects, and narration
files support industry-standard ".wav" format.
"Talking Cockpit" can verbalize target location so you can hear
it without diverting your eyes.
Innovative "Network Router Panel" on cockpit shows network
telemetry and comms data flow from other players.
Best-of-breed network user management with interplayer status
messages on the cockpit panel.
Powerful integration with "Mumble" for world-class voice
communication between players.
Dedicated Mumble server manages a rich heirarchy of voice radio
channels and online help.
"Promotion" to team leadership allows one player to command
automated Mumble channel switching for entire teams.
Automated radio messages verbalize enemy airfield status when
Mumble Radio is properly tuned.
23 Comms-related functions can be mapped to almost any keyboard
key.
Text-only, low-bandwidth comms option acts like a "Morse Code"
radio, generating real Morse code.
Morse Code radio can apply interference filters to allow or
eliminate text messages from opposition.
Airfields with defensive guns challenge nearby opponents and
protect nearby allied aircraft.
Airfield defenses can be damaged and degraded with bombs,
rockets, missiles, and/or machine guns.
Damaged airfield defenses are gradually repaired by surviving
airfield maintenance personnel.
Airfield repairs are accelerated if nearby skies are dominated by
allies, and stopped when dominated by opponents.
Air raid sirens blare loud on damaged airfields.
Bombers have autogunners that take shots at nearby hostile
fighters.
"Norden" bombsight emulation makes precision, medium or high
altitude bombing possible.
Realistic bomber climb rates: Heavily loaded bombers need a
long time to climb to altitudes high enough to avoid fighters.
Realistic bomb-run tactics make heavy bombers vulnerable to
opposing fighters during critical mission segments.
Heavy bombers can destroy an airfield in a single sortie if well
flown and undamaged by opposing fighters.
Real-time, automated radio and RADAR warnings alert players when
their airfields are threatened by strategic bombers.
Online users can choose their own unique "CommunityHandle" name,
and see the names of other players .
Log file stored on the player's computer keeps a detailed history
of all online victories.
On the runway, ready for takeoff,
after refuel, re-arm, and repair operations, near a friendly P38 and
behind a B29. Linux Air Combat is free
software
that we donate to the world. We are writing and supporting this stuff
because we love
to do so. However,
there are limits on the amount of time we can spend on this project.
You can help! LAC is
advertising-supported. Our efforts are
funded by the modest advertising revenue we receive from these LAC
pages, related YouTube video clips, and from our web site
AskMisterWizard.com.
All we ask is that you give our online publications a chance. All are
loaded with very high quality instructional videos about
technology, flight simulation, and networking. Please be fair with our
advertisers. We keep scripting to an absolute minimum, and we don't
clutter up the site with excessive ads. If you see an ad that you don't
like, please DON'T click on it. That will help our advertisers figure
out the kinds of ads that please our viewers. On the other hand, if you
see an ad that shows something of real interest to you, please consider
exploring it in detail and giving the advertiser a fair, honest share
of your attention. When you do that, everybody wins, and we can spend
more time improving and supporting LINUX AIR COMBAT. Thanks!
Two
narrated YouTube Movies showing network players enjoying a "Server
Mission" with the version of LAC that was current as of Jul2023. Lots
of
instructive radio banter, and lots of of air-to-air violence!
LAC is now the world's
leading open-source combat flight simulator for LINUX!
Two
screen shots. First, an online skirmish versus a Mitsubishi
"Zero". Second, an airstrip overflight, using
external view. Click images to
see a larger, more detailed
version. Flight controls for LINUX AIR
COMBAT. The default configuration is set up for a numeric keypad,
standard keyboard, and the popular, inexpensive Logitech Extreme 3dPro
joystick as illustrated above. It is possible to reconfigure for a
different joystick, a USB console-style game controller, or to use a
generic "mouse pointer" instead. Keyboard keys are also reconfigurable
and/or
interchangeable with joystick buttons. In general
it is possible to assign almost any joystick button, controller button,
axis, or keyboard key to any arbitrary
flight or view function. It is also easy to
reconfigure a typical joystick "hat switch" to configure view
directions, etc. Further instruction is available in video tutorials
below, and from these
links that are also available within the sim.
Screenshots showing LINUX AIR COMBAT in action
Free, multiplayer online access is
now available, based on
new Linux Air Combat official Release V9.15.
In December of 2015,
AskMisterWizard.com announced availability of our new, free, open
source flight simulator for
LINUX, now known as "LINUX AIR COMBAT".
The first published version was alpha test number 1.99. Since then,
we've
continued to add features, fix bugs, and enhance the flight
models. As of this writing, the
current production version is 9.15 (for global installation in the /usr
filesystem for all users), supporting 54 aircraft (download link
below). Version 9.15 is also available in precompiled,
binary-only
format, configured for (almost) universal compatibility by virtue of
the well-known "AppImage" tools and format.
Click
HERE
to see the Linux Air Combat ChangeLog, with text and video summaries
documenting all of the changes that have been implemented in each
published version.
Most of our development work has been done on 64-bit
versions of the well-known "PcLinuxOs", "Ubuntu", and "Manjaro" Linux
distributions. Testing has
confirmed that some of the resulting, conventionally compiled binaries
are compatible with
some other, popular LINUX distributions. However, this binary
compatibility is dependent upon many
factors including the version of compiler and the versions of required
function libraries in use.
Click HERE
for our discussion group focused on new versions of LAC that are
available as precompiled executables formatted for near-universal
compatibility with all popular desktop versions of LINUX according to
the well-known "AppImage" format.
Full
source code is available for download so that users of any LINUX
distribution can easily compile it for their use (See the "Compiling"
section
below). If your LINUX system is substantially out of the mainstream you
may find that none of our published binary versions will work for you.
In that case, compiling from
source code is generally the best way to
ensure compatibility.
This sim is still fully supported by
the
development team, but all of the planned features are now in place.
We are
proud to declare that LAC now offers excellent hardware and software
compatibility, an easy-to-learn standard control layout, good
customizability, excellent frame rates, respectable and credible flight
models, exciting multiplayer combat, immersive multiplayer
missions, truly world-class
multi-user
player management with correspondingly powerful voice comms, and
near-universal binary compatibility to minimize any need to compile
from source code. This is
the most compatible online combat flight simulator ever published. It
works
well on virtually any LINUX desktop system ranging from Raspberry Pi on
up to monster gaming-class. The widest practical array of flight
controllers are also supported, ranging from keyboard/mouse on up
through USB "console-style" game controllers and traditional
aircraft-oriented joysticks.
While we've been making all of these improvements, we've also
developed a "Linux Air Combat Server" that is now available for free
public use. In late June 2017, that server
completed the first phase of beta testing, and a high performance
hosting service now has it available at
LacServer2.LinuxAirCombat.com. Everybody with a recent copy
of Linux Air Combat
(since November of 2019) can now participate with us in any of our
free, ten-player online missions.
Prerequisites
for running a compiled, binary version of LINUX AIR COMBAT
This flight simulator is distributed in both source code and
binary executable formats for various LINUX distributions. (People that
want to compile it will find additional help in the next section of
this document.) For those that DON'T want to compile it, we offer three
options:
1 of 3: Several popular
desktop LINUX distros offer LAC in their Repositories. (CLICK HERE for more information). 2 of 3: A binary "AppImage"
that works on most distros (CLICK HERE for more information). or: 3 of 3: Precompiled binary
images bundled into our robust install kits that also include source
code.
For
compatibility with the precompiled binary versions according to option
"3 of 3" above, LAC requires each of these
well-known, popular LINUX libraries and tools, which are generally
preinstalled in most major LINUX desktop distributions:
libfreeglut3
libSDL1.2_0
libSDL_mixer1.2_0
libmesaglu1
libmesa
As of April 2018, some of those
prerequisites are NOT pre-installed on Ubuntu desktop Linux, but it is
very easy to obtain them using the well-known "apt-get" command. For
example, the commands to install three of those prerequisite libraries,
issued into a bash command
shell, are:
If LINUX is new to you, CLICK HERE to go to our YouTube playlist loaded
with introductory information that can get you started.
Additional Prerequisites for compiling
your own version from the LINUX AIR COMBAT source code
If you want to compile LAC, you will find that the well-organized
source code makes
this very easy, even for non-programmers. In addition to the
prerequisites listed above, you
will also need gcc (almost always present), and all of these
tools and libraries, which are generally NOT preinstalled in most major
LINUX desktop distributions:
gcc-c++
Code::Blocks (recommended, but
not required)
Libfreeglut-devel
libSDL-devel (for SDL version 1.2)
libSDL_mixer-devel (also for SDL version 1.2)
As of April 2018, some of those
compiling prerequisites are NOT pre-installed on Ubuntu desktop Linux,
but it is
very easy to obtain them using the well-known "apt-get" command. For
example, the commands to install three of those prerequisite libraries,
issued into a bash command
shell, are:
sudo apt-get
install freeglut3-dev sudo apt-get
install libsdl1.2-dev sudo apt-get
install libsdl-mixer1.2-dev For
those that want to compile LAC on Ubuntu desktop LINUX, we urge you to
use the "CodeBlocks" method as described in our "Ubuntu and LAC" forum
here:
Experienced LINUX users will
recognize all of these as well-known LINUX
components. However, the exact names of these tools can vary among
different LINUX distributions, or even as distributions are updated.
You will need to adapt the names of the libraries listed above
according to the names in use on your LINUX variant.
For most of the popular LINUX desktop distributions, every
one of these components will be freely available through the usual and
customary means, using free package managers. If you have a good
Internet connection, you should be able to get everything within 5 or
10 minutes and with just a few mouse clicks. For best compatibility
with other members of our online community, you will want to make sure
your libraries are up-to-date. For
a YouTube video showing how we
obtained tools to compile a very similar project, CLICK
HERE.
Compiling LAC should be easy. In our experience, it is NEVER necessary
to change even a single line of the source code. The real trick is
obtaining the correct prerequisite library files. (One source of
potential confusion derives from the fact that SDL libraries are
available in two distinct versions. We use the "classic" version 1.2.
Nowadays all of the major LINUX desktop distros provide SDL libraries
for both version 1.2 and for the newer version 2.0. LAC doesn't care if
you have both versions, but the current, production version of LAC
absolutely requires SDL version
1.2) Furthermore, the
standard, well-known, free software library tools that LAC uses are
routinely updated from time to time. If
you will be using our conventionally precompiled version on any
compatible type of desktop LINUX, you may experience odd errors unless
your LINUX is using the same version of the
required libraries. Further details about compiling LAC can be found in
FAQ #2 HERE.
Hardware
Compatibility
LINUX AIR COMBAT hardware requirements are modest (it will even run
nicely on the smallest, least expensive version of the well-known,
extremely economical "Raspberry Pi Model
4b" and on the new "Raspberry Pi Model 400"). When using hardware that
was originally intended for use with
Microsoft "Windows", one
gigabyte of RAM
and an old Celeron or Pentium processor should suffice. Six levels of
graphic detail are available from a prominent configuration menu. When
configured to display in a small window with the simplest available
graphics, almost any desktop or
laptop PC built since about 2006 should be able to run it with
acceptable frame rates on any of the popular LINUX distributions.
Full-screen, high definition video using the
higher graphical levels (levels 4 and 5) will require an
accelerated
graphic card of the type made popular by nVidia, Intel, or ATi, but you
won't
need a really expensive card. We've had great success with cards that
cost U.S. $50.00 or less.
In order to enjoy LAC's features to the fullest, try to tune its
graphic options so that it reports 60 Frames per second most of the
time. For the best, smoothest performance, we recommend a version of
LINUX using a lightweight desktop manager. LAC's demands are modest,
but if your desktop manager is heavily burdened before LAC is even
installed, there is nothing LAC can do to speed things up. When
everything is optimized, the silky smooth "feel" of LAC is amazing and
almost hypnotic!
LINUX AIR COMBAT is intended for joystick flight controls. Joystick
axes, joystick buttons, and almost any keyboard key can be mapped to
any of 45
different flight functions and 23 comms functions, so you will be able
to set up your controls
to your liking. A joystick (like the popular, inexpensive Logitech
Extreme 3dPro) is HIGHLY recommended, but it is possible to control
LINUX AIR COMBAT with just a keyboard and mouse, or to use a "Console
Game Controller" connected via USB (wired or wireless).
Downloading
New since 15Nov2019! Development is completed, and "production
releases" of LINUX AIR COMBAT can be downloaded for free public use.
Recent improvements
result in greater program stability, better support for players lacking
a joystick, improved visual perception of network jitter, better
support for laptop-style keyboards, easy access
to online documentation without exiting from LAC, more robust player
management, more robust handling of aircraft damage in flight,
penalties for online "fratricide", more realistic flight modeling, more
lethal guns and ordnance, additional multi-player missions, and more
powerful menu logic
allowing easy cycling of RedTeam/BlueTeam affiliation without exiting
from LAC, all while retaining
operational compatibility with all of the previous production missions
and releases.
For those that DON'T want source code and have no interest in
compiling LAC, we now offer a binary version that has
been precompiled for (almost) universal compatibility with popular
desktop LINUX distros. CLICK HERE for related details.
CLICK HERE to go
to
our Installers
folder to download the latest, experimental versions.
CLICK HERE
for new information from our forums about a few official or
semi-official LINUX Repositories already supporting LAC for certain
desktop LINUX distros. If your distro has a Repository offering LAC,
you'll find this to be the easiest, simplest, best-supported
installation method.
CLICK HERE
for the stable, compressed installation archive from our "SourceForge"
distribution
site. Check the
detailed, descriptive text carefully to make sure you select the most
appropriate
version for your needs. Every full, robust download version contains:
-- A compiled copy of Linux Air combat in the bin/Release
subfolder (this version was compiled for 64-bit PcLinuxOs. It may or
may not
work on
other LINUX distributions)
-- An installation script named "install.sh" that will install
and configure Linux Air Combat.
-- All of the source code necessary to compile or customize your
own version of Linux Air Combat
-- A "Codeblocks Project File" to make it easy to use the
free, well-known "Codeblocks" compiler GUI
-- A "Makefile" for programmers that prefer to compile Linux Air
Combat without downloading or installing CodeBlocks
-- One or more alternative Makefiles (in case our primary
Makefile doesn't work on your distro)
-- A set of additional subfolders containing all other necessary
resources
After
downloading any of our distribution archives, you will find a new
"*.tar.gz" file in your designated download directory.
Decompress the tar.gz file to produce
the associated
.tar file. Then de-archive
the tar file according to well-established LINUX norms. You can store
the resulting, new directory tree structure
anywhere you want it within your home filesystem (so long as you can
remember where you put it). Once you've de-archived the tar and
tar.gz archives, it's OK to delete them.
Also
note that several
configuration files must be installed in specific filesystem locations
before the
compiled, executable program will run without errors. The first time
you execute LAC, it will attempt to store and access all of those files
appropriately.
CLICK
HERE
to enter our "Compiling and Installing LAC" forum, where users publish
helpful instructions, comments, and video clips documenting their
successes.
Please
note that although a compiled,
executable copy of LINUX AIR COMBAT is included in your standard "Full
Kit" LAC
download, it
was compiled on a 64-bit PcLinuxOs system and may not work on other
distributions. Since most people are using different LINUX
versions,
most will need to
compile the source code to produce an appropriate executable version.
Unlike
other flight simulators, it is easy to compile LINUX AIR COMBAT, and
you can even do it all from within a friendly, graphical
environment without arcane text commands. Look for other, comprehensive
resources through numerous links on this page for detailed
instructions and video clips showing exactly how thousands of people
have done it.
If you install LAC from one of our "Full Kit" install archives, within
the top-level de-archived folder, you should find an
executable
shell script named "install.sh", which automates the install process
the easy way. You are ready to run that shell script
after you compile the sourcecode or otherwise obtain the
appropriate executable version of LAC.
Running that shell script from a
command window like /bin/bash will copy all of the required files into
the appropriate locations and configure the appropriate binary
executable program to run on your computer. CLICK HERE for more background on downloading,
compiling, installing, and configuring LAC on a wide variety of LINUX
distros.
Also within that top-level de-archived folder, you should
find
full
source code and an associated ".cbp" file to configure the free,
well-known "CodeBlocks" Integrated Development Environment, making it
easy for you to compile and/or modify your own version of this
software. (Alternatively, if you don't want to use CodeBlocks, you can
use our "Makefile" to compile Linux Air Combat according to the usual
and customary norms. This method is not compatible with as many LINUX
systems as the "CodeBlocks" method due to minor differences among c++
compilers.)
Compiling from
Source Code
Linux Air Combat is FAR EASIER to compile and modify than any
comparable flight simulator. The source code
is exceptionally well organized for easy compilation on almost any PC
running a desktop version of Linux.
CLICK HERE
for our
easy, detailed compilation
instructions and video examples for beginners. CLICK HERE for additional compiling resources.
Online Play and the Linux Air Combat
Community
The community of
flight simulator fanatics is small among desktop LINUX Users. At the
time of
this writing, only a few people know about
Linux Air Combat's new online server. We generally gather online on
Thursday evenings, from about 6PM until 8:00 or 9:00 PM Central USA
time, but the server is up constantly, and you might find players
anytime. Please help us pass the word.
Invite your friends to join you online as we build up this community
from its tiny state. At first, everybody will have trouble finding
others with whom we can fly. This will only succeed if we all bring
friends into the emerging new "LAC Community". Recent online activity
and improvements have focused on "Network Battle 02", "Network Battle
03" and on "Peabody's Mission" in Realm "1". You are more likely
to find other players in those missions than in
any of the others, and they are usually populated by a new set of
"Replay Blokes" from "Server Missions" even when no other human players
are active. If you are the only online
player in most of the other online missions, LAC will populate the
mission with "bot"
players (generated on your own computer) to serve as your allies and as
your opposition. Although those bots aren't very smart, you can
use them for target practice and to hone your tactical skills until
some more online players join your mission.
How to enjoy LAC's
online missions when you are the only online human player.
Lockheed P38L
"Lightning" ready for Takeoff!
Aircraft selection is done from a
prominent menu. Each option summarizes the attributes of one of LAC's
flyable planes.
Voice
Communication with other LAC
players
For your convenience communicating with others in the LAC
Community,
AskMisterWizard.com sponsors a Mumble server, so you will benefit
greatly from the free, well-known "Mumble"
Internet voice client application. Good Mumble clients are available
for many
popular operating systems including LINUX, Apple/IOS, Android, MacOS,
and
Windows. Install it on your PC, Macintosh, Windows machine, phone, or
tablet. Use Mumble to find other online players, to arrange online
missions with them, to communicate with other LAC users during flight,
or just to chat about LAC with other users or developers. Because LAC
is new and the server is now supporting only a small community of
users, you will naturally want to know if anybody else is flying, and
the realms and missions in use. Our Mumble Server serves as your "home
base" for these activities. You and your
friends can connect to our Mumble
server at LinuxAirCombat.com
at any time.
Configure your Mumble server connection with a simple username that is
unique to yourself. We use Mumble's standard Public Key Infrastructure
to authenticate users the easy way, so you won't need a
password. Our server has dedicated channels for general discussion of
LAC, for technical support, and for each of our online missions and
their teams.
Furthermore, if you install Mumble on the same LINUX machine hosting
LAC, you get some additional benefit: LAC will fully integrate your
local copy of Mumble into
your LAC keyboard controls and cockpit, and it will automatically
switch Mumble into the best of our channels for your selected mission
and team! (When flying LAC's online missions, you
will have best success if you are using Mumble version 1.30 or later.
However, LAC can be configured to interface almost as well with older
versions of Mumble too. LAC just needs to be told whether your Mumble
version is "old-style" or "new-style". Configure this by editing the
"NetworkMode" field of the "LacConfig.txt" file that you will find in
your new, hidden ~/home/.LAC folder, as guided by the helpful text it
contains.)
You can find help on this and other topics in our "Beginner Topics"
forum HERE. Pay particular attention to the posting about
"Editing LAC's Configuration File".
Upgrades
The standard, downloadable LAC distribution is tuned for a typical
LINUX desktop PC. If your PC is more powerful than the average, you can
download enhanced graphic models of the airstrip and aircraft for
improved visual appearance. On the other hand, if your PC is less
powerful, you can download simplified graphic models to help increase
your framerate for smoother flight. Either way, you will want to CLICK HERE
to learn about the options.
New! The Linux Air Combat Video HowTo!
We are building a comprehensive series of short, highly focused YouTube
video clips to help you download, install, configure, and enjoy Linux
Air Combat. Most of these
video clips are less than 5 minutes in length, and many are less than
two minutes long, because each covers just a single topic. Organized as
a YouTube "playlist", you can quickly scan the many separate titles to
focus in on a specific problem or area of interest. We are adding
titles to this playlist frequently, so if you don't see what you need
right now you might find it later. Please use YouTube comments
associated with each clip to ask or answer related questions for the
LAC community. This advertising-supported effort helps to fund our
development, so we appreciate your participation and support.
CLICK
HERE to go directly to the Linux Air Combat
Video HowTo on YouTube
Frequently Asked Questions
CLICK HERE to go directly to
the Linux Air Combat FAQ page
Forums
CLICK HERE
to go directly to the Linux Air Combat Forums, where you can ask
questions and read a great many tips and links to additional resources.
Screen shots from recent missions:
Low-level air-to-air combat in the
desert terrain. The target, heavily damaged and trailing thick clouds
of black smoke, is desparately trying to flee from the stream of
machine-gun bullets emerging from the player's guns. The player has
configured LAC to display Mumble's application frame to the right of
the main display window.
Low-level combat versus a Lockheed
P38 "Lightning" in an island mission. This player has configured LAC
for full-screen view, so Mumble's application frame cannot be seen.
This player relies on LAC's sophisticated "Mumble Panel" to inform him
of channels in use, transmission and reception activity, and the names
of any players that are speaking.
.
External, "head-on" views of Lockheed's P38 "Lightning".